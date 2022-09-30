DMV warns Nevadans not to buy temporary dealer tags online

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles is urging drivers to avoid buying temporary dealer tags sold online.

If you buy a fake registration, you could get a citation, the DMV warned.

Recently, criminal citations were issued to two unlicensed salespersons at J's Motorsports here in Las Vegas.

Fake tags were sold to Nevada residents through social media.

The DMV is now in the process of revoking the dealer license of J's Motorsports.

Temporary tags can only be legally issued when a Nevada-licensed dealer sells a car with a dealer report of sale, which is then submitted to the DMV. Each vehicle sold is allowed only one temporary placard that is good for 30 days before a full registration is required.