Nevada DMV working to solve ‘hiccups’ after appointment-only switch

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles transitioned to appointment only earlier this month.

The DMV said their goal was to limit lines outside their locations and trim down wait times. They also noted not having enough staff to handle high customer demand.

“We have a long way to go. We’re doing our four year transformation effort where the DMV is going to be moving more and more services online,” said Kevin Malone, the public information officer for the Nevada DMV.

On Thursday morning, lines were forming outside of the DMV in Spring Valley. People claimed they did not know about the appointment-only policy.

To help compensate for the change, the DMV added 4,000 new appointment slots per week at locations across the valley.

“Everyone's been able to make an appointment. They’ve been booked up pretty good so we’re a few weeks out again. We are going to keep monitoring this and watching it to see if we can open new appointments,” Malone said.

“We use our information counters as triage centers so people who need help can come in. We’ll get them an appointment, we’ll help them out, review their documents. Same thing with people who just aren’t technologically savvy or have a limited English proficiency, they can come in to the information counter and we’ll do everything we can to assist them,” Malone said.

The DMV is still allowing walk-in slots on Saturdays.