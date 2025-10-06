Developing: Student and adult hit by buses in separate incidents at Las Vegas schools

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We're following developing reports of two separate incidents in which students were hit by school buses near Las Vegas campuses on Monday afternoon.

The first collision happened at 3:23 p.m. near the intersection of Bradley Road and West Tropical Parkway by Lied STEM Academy.

WATCH: LVMPD shares more details on crash between a school bus and student on Bradley Road and West Tropical Parkway

The school bus was traveling westbound on Tropical.

In that case, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police confirmed a student was hit by a bus and is now "fighting for their life" at a local hospital.

CCSD sent a statement to Channel 13 stating, "the district is cooperating with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, which is the lead investigative agency."

The District is devastated to learn of the traffic collision near Tropical Parkway and Bradley Road involving a CCSD school bus and a student. Administrators from Lied STEM Academy, along with District leadership, are providing support to students and families.



Today, there was an unrelated incident involving an adult and a CCSD school bus that did not result in serious injuries.

Clark County School District

According to police, impairment is not a suspected factor in that collision.

The second collision happened a short time later, at 3:44 p.m., near Jones Boulevard and Madre Mesa Drive between an adult and a CCSD school bus, according to a statement sent by CCSD.

When Channel 13 reached out to LVMPD about that collision, police described it as "a minor injury accident that was handled by school police."