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Developing: Two Las Vegas police officers among three injured in east valley crash

Lake Mead Walnut crash
RTC Southern Nevada
A traffic camera shows the scene where officials say to Las Vegas police officers and a civilian were injured in a crash on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026.
Lake Mead Walnut crash
Posted
and last updated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two Las Vegas police officers and one civilian were injured in an east valley car crash on Wednesday afternoon.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says this happened near the intersection of East Lake Mead Boulevard and Walnut Road at approximately 12:15 p.m.

VIDEO: A traffic camera shows the police response to the collision

[RAW VIDEO] Two Las Vegas police officers among three injured in crash

Injuries to all parties in the collision were described as non-life-threatening.

Police add that impairment is not suspected.

"Please avoid the area due to lane restrictions," and LVMPD spokesperson stated. "This is an ongoing investigation."

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