DEVELOPING: At least five vehicles catch fire in Las Vegas airport parking garage

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We're following a developing situation at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas on Wednesday afternoon.

Channel 13 has confirmed at least five vehicles caught fire on the second floor of the Terminal 1 parking garage. At least one of those vehicles is believe to be electric.

WATCH: Video shared with Channel 13 shows a large plume of smoke coming from the garage

Video shows smoke billowing from Las Vegas airport parking garage

The passenger pickup area was temporarily shut down due to the ongoing fire response, and the garage was evacuated. As of 4:28 p.m., passenger pickup had reopened.

An airport spokesperson confirmed that all entrances to the Terminal 1 garage are "temporarily closed while the incident is being cleared." Travelers are being advised to use the Terminal 3 parking garage while the situation in the T1 garage is resolved.

"Please allow extra travel time and expect delays on airport roadways," the airport official stated. "We appreciate your patience."

WATCH: A traffic camera in the area captured the smoke and emergency response

Timelapse: Vehicles on fire at Las Vegas airport (Courtesy of RTC)

We first heard reports of smoke coming from the building just before 3:30 p.m. As of 3:40 p.m., the smoke appeared to be clearing up.

A traffic camera near the airport showed smoke coming from the garage and a number of emergency response vehicles outside the garage, including several fire engines.

At this time, Channel 13 has been unable to reach officials with the Clark County Fire Department for additional information or comment.

This is a developing story. We'll share updates as we learn more.

