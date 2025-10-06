Developing: Person hit by school bus near northwest Las Vegas middle school

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is hospitalized after they were hit by a school bus in the northwest Las Vegas Valley on Monday afternoon, according to information from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

This happened at 3:23 p.m. near Bradley Road and West Tropical Parkway, near Lied Middle School STEM Academy.

A crossing guard who spoke with Channel 13 identified the pedestrian who was struck as a student at Lied STEM Academy, but that has not been confirmed by authorities.

Police did not provide identifying information about the person who was hit, and did not immediately disclose information about the extent of their injuries. They say the pedestrian was taken to a nearby hospital, adding that no children on the bus were injured.

Police also note that "Impairment is not suspected at this time."

Members of the public were asked to avoid the area near the school due to road closures for the ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Channel 13 crews are on scene to gather additional information.

