Developing: Las Vegas police involved in shooting; situation still 'dynamic'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police officers were involved in a shooting in the southwest valley early Wednesday morning.

Members of the public were asked to avoid the area of Durango Drive and Blue Diamond Road, where the shooting occurred.

In an initial confirmation of the shooting, police said "this is still a dynamic situation."

A spokesperson for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department did not immediately share additional information about what happened.

This is a developing story. Updates will be shared as they are released.