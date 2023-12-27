Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Developing: Las Vegas police involved in shooting; situation still 'dynamic'

Las Vegas police : LVMPD lights.png
KTNV
Las Vegas police say a suspect is still outstanding after a shooting Sunday evening in the south valley where a male was shot "multiple times."
Las Vegas police : LVMPD lights.png
Posted at 7:19 AM, Dec 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-27 10:19:20-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police officers were involved in a shooting in the southwest valley early Wednesday morning.

Members of the public were asked to avoid the area of Durango Drive and Blue Diamond Road, where the shooting occurred.

In an initial confirmation of the shooting, police said "this is still a dynamic situation."

A spokesperson for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department did not immediately share additional information about what happened.

This is a developing story. Updates will be shared as they are released.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH