Developing: Fire breaks out near Valley View Boulevard and Spring Mountain Road, impacting traffic

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We're working to learn more information about a large fire that broke out at a business on Spring Mountain Road early Friday morning.

🔴 WATCH 🔴 Live look at the firefighting efforts from Channel 13's roof camera:

The fire broke out just before 6 a.m. Flames and smoke were seen spouting from a business in the area of Spring Mountain Road and Valley View Boulevard.

All lanes of northbound Valley View Boulevard are blocked off at Spring Mountain Road, according to an alert from the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada.

The shopping center where the fire broke out is around the corner from the KTNV-TV station. Channel 13 crews at the scene shared photos showing fire coming from the strip mall where the Halal Guys restaurant and a now-shuttered Starbucks coffee shop are located.

We have reached out to the Clark County Fire Department to request preliminary details about the fire, and will update this report as we learn more.