Developers hold ceremony for new Dream Hotel and Casino on south Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The groundbreaking ceremony for Dream Las Vegas Hotel and Casino will take place on Friday on Las Vegas Blvd.

According to a news release, the lifestyle hotel and casino is expected to open in late 2024 with 20 stories and 531 guestrooms and suites. The hotel will also house multiple dining and nightlife venues, a pool deck, a bar, a lounge space on the gaming floor and on-site parking, among many other features.

The property will be located at 5051 S. Las Vegas Blvd, near the Pinball Hall of Fame.

The project was announced in Feb. 2020 after being purchased from a Fort Lauderdale-based real estate firm for $21 million. 5.25 acres of vacant land were acquired for this project.

This space will be developed by Shopoff Realty Investments and Contour, in partnership with Dream Hotel Group. The architect is DLR Group, with interior design by AvroKo, Rockwell Group and DLR Interiors.

13 Action News will be at the press conference scheduled for 9 a.m. on Friday, July 8.