DETR taking Unemployment Insurance system offline at night through March 26

CARSON CITY (KTNV) — The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) has announced that in order to accelerate payment (batch) processing, they are temporarily taking the Unemployment Insurance (UI) system offline nightly starting tonight through March 26 from 10 p.m. until 4 a.m.

RELATED: Nevada unemployment office awaits federal guidance for extended September benefits

During this time, the site gets fewer visitors, making it the optimal time to make regular updates. Individuals will not be able to file claims or access the resource materials. Filers are encouraged to visit the site before 10 p.m. or after 4 a.m. nightly. This maintenance will not impact the PUA, DETR and JobConnect sites.

