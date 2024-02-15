Watch Now
DETR launching first phase of unemployment insurance modernization project

Posted at 11:49 AM, Feb 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-15 14:49:50-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation, also known as DETR, is getting ready to launch the first phase of their unemployment insurance modernization project.

Back in November, state officials announced they were planning on overhauling and upgrading the whole system.

The first step involves shutting down the current employer website, UINV Employer Self Service or ESS, which has been taken offline.

The new Nevada Unemployment Insurance Employer Self Service is scheduled to launch on Tuesday.

"This is history in the making," said DETR Director Christopher Sewell. "We have been working hard to make sure the project is a success and we are proud of the system we are launching."

While the current website is offline, DETR said eemployers can contact DETR Contributions here.

Unemployment benefit claims will not be affected during the Phase 1 transition.

According to DETR, claimants will be addressed in the next phase of the project, which is scheduled to roll out in the third quarter of 2025. That will address benefits, appeals, claims, weekly certifications, benefit payments, adjudication, appeals, and claimant self service.

You can learn more about the ongoing project here.

