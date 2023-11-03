DETR rolling out upgrades to Nevada's unemployment insurance computer system

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The state unemployment insurance computer system is being overhauled.

According to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation, DETR, the upgrades will increase accessibility by running on mobile devices and computers regardless of operating system, adding a Chatbot assistant, allowing wage report amendments and refund requests to be made online, make payments, request penalty waivers, and subcontractors can release their financial obligation information to their primary contractor.

The first phase of the project is scheduled to go live in Feb. 2024 and will only impact employers, according to DETR. That will affect contributions and Nevada Unemployment Insurance Employer Self Service.

As part of Phase I, employer logins are changing in Feb. DETR officials said that's to enhance the security measures for employers' NUI ESS accounts. Your username will be your email address and password requirements are listed on DETR's website. Employers will also have three wage report filing options.

The second phase, which affects claimants, will include benefits, appeals, and NUI Claimant Self Service and is scheduled to go live in Summer 2025.