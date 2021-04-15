Nevada DETR back up and running after being unable to accept claims

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The state unemployment website appears to be back up and running after people called our newsroom complaining about not being able to file a claim for the past 4 days.

Nevada's Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation posted a generic response on the website yesterday stating it was working hard to get the issue fixed.

We reached out to the governor's office but they gave us no response instead redirecting our question to DETR.

There have been numerous issues with unemployment filings since the start of the pandemic.

Jeff Jones is just one of many we have spoken too about the problems they are experiencing with DETR, and he says its starting to impact his mental health.

From what we can see on our end the pages are loading, however we have not logged in to file a claim.

If you are continuing to experience issues with the website please let us know by emailing our station at desk@ktnv.com.