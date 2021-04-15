Nevadans still can't file for unemployment on DETR website

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It’s been 4 days since DETR said the filing portal would be back up and running. It’s still down. That’s 4 days of people not getting answers, just error messages.

"It’s been a year since the pandemic hit. You would think they would have it figured out by now," says Jeff Jones who was laid off from his job as a truck driver.

The site should’ve been accessible by Saturday evening. Recurring issues with DETR are taking a toll on people’s health.

"I had to go on anti anxiety medication because i am so stressed out about not being able to work, not being able to find a job and now this." Jones told us.

Jones has been calling since Saturday. He says he calls multiple times a day but can’t get through.

"We’re struggling to pay our rent. We’re struggling to buy groceries. We’re struggling to pay the light bill. We have an eviction notice pending," said Jones.

DETR once again posted a generic response stating that it’s working hard to get the issue fixed. We reached out to the governor's office with no response in regard to this issue. Just a redirection to DETR.

Taelor Kahrs, who has had troubles with DETR in the past says: "I’m just so over it that I’m ready to go back to school, get a different career and move out of Nevada. I’m so over it. This state is attacking locals. They are do weird stuff with their unemployment accounts. There is no oversight or liability."

DETR announced people can file for the week they missed due to this issue in addition to filing for the upcoming week. We are still waiting on an update as to when the site will be fixed and when people can get their money.

