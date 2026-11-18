LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The principal at Desert Pines High School has brought the library back to life with a celebration and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday.

WATCH: Desert Pines High School celebrates reopening of its library after a decade without one

Desert Pines High School celebrates reopening of its library after a decade without one

"We're very excited to bring it back," principal Shirley Jimenez said. "They needed to get students to be able to pass some of the courses, so they had to close down the library to create a credit retrieval center."

Jimenez, who is in her first year as principal at Desert Pines, shared photos of what the space used to look like when it was the learning center.

But now, she said, with increased graduation rates and shelves from the district's warehouse, it's back to being a full-on library.

"I felt like we kept asking [students] for years and years to focus on literacy, but we didn't give them the tools to do so," Jimenez said.

She hopes more books will be added through grants and donations.

"In the entire space you see here, we have spent a total of $25,000, and that was on a book order that we had, and $100 on the flowers that you see on the vases. That's it," Jimenez said.

CLICK HERE to contact the school if you'd like to donate books or money to buy more.

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