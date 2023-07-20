Department of Transportation is launching investigation into Las Vegas flight

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Department of Transportation is launching an investigation into a Delta flight that sat on the tarmac at Harry Reid International Airport for over an hour.

The incident happened earlier this week.

According to the Department of Transportation, Delta 555 experienced a tarmac delay with passengers sitting inside the plan for over an hour in 111-degree temperatures. Some passengers reported sitting on the plane for about three hours but Delta told ABC News the incident lasted over an hour.

Transportation Department officials said airlines are required to provide comfortable cabin temperatures during tarmac delays. They add they will hold the airline accountable for any violations.

Airlines can be fined up to $27,500 per passenger for tarmac delays over three hours.

Delta hasn't commented on the investigation but previously told Channel 13 they're "looking into the circumstances that led to uncomfortable temperatures inside the cabin."