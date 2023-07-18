Passengers get sick on flight waiting to take off from Harry Reid International Airport

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Several passengers fell ill while waiting to take off on a flight from Harry Reid International Airport.

Customers said they were waiting in triple-digit heat with no air conditioning on Delta Flight 555 when the pilot said the plane had to return to the gate. The flight was scheduled to leave Las Vegas and go to Atlanta on Monday.

However, several customers said others had passed out due to the heat. After four hours on the plane, passengers were asked to get off and go back inside the airport terminal.

The flight was rescheduled to Tuesday morning. However, that flight was also canceled.

Channel 13 reached out to Delta who issued the following statement.

"We apologize for the experience our customers had on flight 555 from Las Vegas to Atlanta on July 17, which ultimately resulted in a flight cancelation. Delta teams are looking into the circumstances that led to uncomfortable temperatures inside the cabin and we appreciate the efforts of our people and first responders at Harry Reid International." Delta Airlines

Delta said customers received a direct apology, compensation for their experience, and were accommodated on other flights. Delta said they apologized for the negative experience and the delay in their travels.