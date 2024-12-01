Department of Taxation launches My Nevada Tax e-services. What does this mean for you?

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Department of Taxation is launching a new platform, My Nevada Tax, to handle your taxes on Monday, Dec. 9.

The online portal allows users to manage their tax accounts, file returns, make payments, and access various other services.

Taxpayers will be able to handle:

Sales & Use Tax

Consumer Use Tax

Cigarette Tax

Live Entertainment Tax

Liquor Tax

Liquor License Renewal

Other Tobacco License Tax

Other Tobacco Products Tax

Users will be able to:



Update account information

View and manage permits and licenses

Business Registration and access

Manage multiple locations

Schedule appointments

Manage corporate officers

File returns

Close an account

My Nevada Tax is the first step in modernizing the Department's tax services.

For more information on how to get started with My Nevada Tax, click here.