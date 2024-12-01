Department of Taxation launches My Nevada Tax e-services. What does this mean for you?

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Department of Taxation is launching a new platform, My Nevada Tax, to handle your taxes on Monday, Dec. 9.
The online portal allows users to manage their tax accounts, file returns, make payments, and access various other services.
Taxpayers will be able to handle:
- Sales & Use Tax
- Consumer Use Tax
- Cigarette Tax
- Live Entertainment Tax
- Liquor Tax
- Liquor License Renewal
- Other Tobacco License Tax
- Other Tobacco Products Tax
Users will be able to:
- Update account information
- View and manage permits and licenses
- Business Registration and access
- Manage multiple locations
- Schedule appointments
- Manage corporate officers
- File returns
- Close an account
My Nevada Tax is the first step in modernizing the Department's tax services.
