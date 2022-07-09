Democrats protest former President Trump's visit to Las Vegas in clown costumes

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As the former president rallies Republicans to support his endorsed candidates Adam Laxalt and sheriff Joe Lombardo Democrats are sending the message that there is no place for Trump and his picks in Nevada.

Across from Treasure Island, some people wore clown costumes.

They want to send the message that Trump and his picks in the senate and the governor's race are not welcome.

Governor Steve Sisolak not mincing words about the former president and his endorsements for former Attorney General Adam Laxalt And Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo.

"You have a president that was a failure and still denies January 6 campaigning for a Senate candidate who's a failure and a sheriff that's a failure as sheriff, so I think they all fit together very well," Said Gov. Sisolak

Senator Jacky Rosen says Nevada voters have rejected the former president and remains confident voters will do so again.

"I believe they're going to reject his hand-picked MAGA extreme candidates he is endorsing up and down the board," Said Senator Jacky Rosen.

Senator Catherine Cortez Masto said she will help move Nevada forward. "My partner Senator Catherine Cortez Masto works hard everyday listening to Nevadans trying to deliver for families for their success and their future."

Expect a hard-fought race for both the senate and the governorship as November approaches.

