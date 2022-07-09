President Trump to speak at America First Agenda in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Former President Donald Trump is set to deliver remarks at Treasure Island Hotel and Casino. Notable faces including NVGOP Chair McDonald, Secretary of State candidate Jim Merchant, and Councilwoman Michele Fiore have been spotted at the event.

Room is filling quickly with Republican heavy hitters.

We’ve seen NVGOP Chair McDonald, @VoteFiore who’s running for Treasurer, and Jim Marchant who’s running for Sec. Of State.@KTNV pic.twitter.com/kOCeGLMd4i — @SeanKTNV (@seanktnv) July 8, 2022

KTNV’s Sean DeLancey spotted several other notable faces at the America First Agenda. So far, he has seen Dam Rhodeimer who Lost to Susie Lee in 2020, Rock Harrison of Pawn Stars, and Lt. Gov. candidate Stavros Anthony.

Upon seeing Chairman McDonald, KTNV’s Sean DeLancey asked about the FBI investigation that saw the Chairmans phone seized. In response, McDonald says he’s not concerned about it and is cooperating with the investigation. He says, as a former cop, he knows he’s got no choice but to comply with the subpoena to hand it over.

@StavrosAnthony has also made his appearance mingling with people in the crowd.

He’s running for Lt. Governor. pic.twitter.com/CpMkVCxW1r — @SeanKTNV (@seanktnv) July 8, 2022

Outside of the FBI investigation, McDonald says he and the other party members are enthusiastic about the night and pleased to have the President here to rally the core of the party.

Steve Grammas, President of the Las Vegas Police Protective Association, said the discussion before Trump speaks will all be a conversation about crime and protecting the Las Vegas Community.

We start with Steve Grammas President of the Las Vegas Police Protective Association.

He says the discussion before Trump speaks will all be a conversation about crime and protecting the Las Vegas Community. pic.twitter.com/TloFg7BBe8 — @SeanKTNV (@seanktnv) July 9, 2022

Lombardo says he's the man to turn around the recent spike in crime in Las Vegas. Laxalt says as former AG he knows what it's like to work with law enforcement and understand the problems facing each community across the state.

"If he comes back, I'll come back, and we'll fix this" Thomas Homan, former acting ICE Director said after criticizing the Biden Administration.

Director of Corrections at LVPPA Myron Hamm says it's the first time he's been in this kind of environment and likes seeing the "next young leaders" trying to get things done.

Joe Lombardo says he’s tired of soft on crime policies and efforts to “handcuff” police. He also accuses Gov. Sisolak of being the first person to “defund the police.” In the past, Sisolak has said he has no intention to “defund the police.”

Further details are pending and will be added to this article as they become available.