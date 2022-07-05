Watch Now
Local News

Actions

President Trump to deliver remarks in Las Vegas with Joe Lombardo and Adam Laxalt

Trump-Media Venture
Ross D. Franklin/AP
FILE - In this July 24, 2021, file photo former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a gathering in Phoenix. The company planning to buy Donald Trump’s new social media business disclosed Monday, June 27, 2022 that it has received subpoenas from a grand jury in New York. Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. dropped 7% in morning trading Monday as the company reported that the subpoenas and related investigations by the Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission could delay its acquisition of the maker of Trump’s Truth Social app. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
Trump-Media Venture
Posted at 4:31 PM, Jul 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-05 19:35:33-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Former President Donald Trump is planning to deliver remarks on the America First Agenda at Treasure Island Hotel and Casino on Friday.

Trump is said to be joined by endorsed candidates Joe Lombardo who is running for Governor and Adam Laxalt for Senate.

The remarks are said to start at 5 p.m.

At 5 p.m., there is a planned panel discussion featuring Joe Lombardo and Adam Laxalt. At 6 p.m., President Trump will then deliver his remarks.

More information can be found here.

Governor Steve Sisolak provided a statement on this upcoming event: “Despite the similarities between two politicians with records of using their public offices for personal gain, no amount of Trump visits can repair Joe Lombardo’s record as a failed, corrupt sheriff. While Lombardo is busy campaigning with Trump, Nevada families are left to suffer the consequences of an understaffed police force and a staggering rise in crime.”

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH