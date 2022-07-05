LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Former President Donald Trump is planning to deliver remarks on the America First Agenda at Treasure Island Hotel and Casino on Friday.

Trump is said to be joined by endorsed candidates Joe Lombardo who is running for Governor and Adam Laxalt for Senate.

The remarks are said to start at 5 p.m.

At 5 p.m., there is a planned panel discussion featuring Joe Lombardo and Adam Laxalt. At 6 p.m., President Trump will then deliver his remarks.

Governor Steve Sisolak provided a statement on this upcoming event: “Despite the similarities between two politicians with records of using their public offices for personal gain, no amount of Trump visits can repair Joe Lombardo’s record as a failed, corrupt sheriff. While Lombardo is busy campaigning with Trump, Nevada families are left to suffer the consequences of an understaffed police force and a staggering rise in crime.”