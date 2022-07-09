Las Vegas Republican Party Chair not concerned about DOJ investigation

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For the first time since Republican Party Chair Michael McDonald turned his cell phone over to the FBI he talked about what that means for himself the republican party in Nevada and their candidate's prospects in the midterm elections.

A couple of hundred Republican loyalists heard candidate Joe Lombardo and senatorial candidate Adam Laxalt's Visions for a safe secure future at a roundtable on law enforcement Friday.

"Obviously gun violence is going to be the priority because it drives violent crime," Said Sheriff Lombardo.

"Law enforcement is in a crisis, and we want to know why things keep getting worse and worse? Because no one is willing to do this job anymore," Said Laxalt.

The law and order message was undercut as prominent Republican figures in the party sat under the watchful gaze of the Department of Justice.

Thanks in part to the keynote speaker former President Donald Trump's continued claims of a rigged election.

"I would have gotten a deal done within one week after the election if the election wasn't rigged."

Nevada Party Chair Michael McDonald turned his phone over to the FBI after being subpoenaed in connection with an investigation into the certification of fake electoral college voters to subvert Joe Biden's victory. "Look, we have, the FBI showed up very professional."

"It's very simple. There's nothing to hide. I mean we did our, we did, what we did on our thing, I hate to say thing, what we did on our event, what we did is we put it out there that the reason we're doing this is we have litigation still standing, still pending, and we had to do this in order to secure our standing," Said McDonald.

McDonald says he doesn't expect the DOJ investigation into the 2020 election to stop the Republican party's momentum heading into 2022. "You'll see here that the base is coming. They're moving. It'll be fine. This is unifying as a party so it's good to have that."

Friday's event was private and while McDonald couldn't provide details he did tease the possibility of a large public event with former President Trump in the near future.

