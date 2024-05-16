Death Valley visitor fesses up to pulling down 113-year-old historic landmark

(KTNV) — A visitor to Death Valley National Park has claimed responsibility for damaging the Saline Valley Salt Tram tower, a 113-year-old historic landmark within the park.

Earlier this week, park officials put out a call for tips that could identify the person responsible for pulling down the tower. They said it appeared the landmark was pulled over when a person got their car stuck in deep mud and used a winch to extract it.

That's exactly what happened, according to an updated press release on Thursday.

Park officials say the responsible party called their tip line to report themselves for the damage, telling investigators it "was done during a time of desperation while being deeply stuck in mud, and that it wasn't their intent to cause harm to the historic structure."

How can you avoid getting into a similar situation?

Park officials recommend carrying a satellite communication device if you know you'll be traveling where cell phone coverage isn't available.

They also recommend staying on paved roads — especially as the park's famous summer temperatures continue to increase.

"Although we would certainly prefer that this damage hadn't happened, we are glad that the person who did this ultimately took responsibility for their actions and came forward," acting Superintendent Elizabeth Ibañez stated.

A plan to repair the damage is in the works. While that is underway, park officials urge people to be patient "as repairs done by well-intentioned people who don't have the proper tools and training can do additional damage."

Further information about the individual who turned themselves in will not be disclosed, officials added.

What is the Saline Valley Salt Tram tower?

"The Saline Valley Salt Company built the 13-mile aerial tram to transport salt from Saline Valley to Owens Valley in 1911," a park spokesperson writes.