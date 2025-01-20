Death Valley rangers warning tourists to be careful after rescuing Belgian man

DEATH VALLEY (KTNV) — After a man was rescued last week, National Park Service rangers are advising the public to be careful and prepared if you plan on visiting Death Valley National Park.

Last Wednesday, two men from Belgium visited the park and decided to take a short hike in Mosaic Canyon.

At a canyon junction, one hiker stayed on the main trail while the other went into a side canyon, planning to loop back to the trail later.

However, the side canyon got steeper and more unstable to the point where the hiker was unable to proceed further or safely descend.

Spencer Solomon, National Park Service

Rangers say he was wearing a t-shirt and didn't have any extra clothing, food, or water. However, he did have a satellite-enabled phone and was able to call for help.

According to the park service, rangers tied webbing around a boulder to create an anchor point. Then, two rangers were able to rappel down a cliff to meet the man.

He was rescued about 40 minutes after sunset.

Phil Johnson, National Park Service

National Park Service rangers are reminding the public that if you plan on visiting, there are 10 categories of essentials that you should have with you in case of an emergency.

