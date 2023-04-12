Death Valley National Park is going cashless

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Starting June 1, Death Valley National Park will no longer accept cash.

Park rangers said they will only accept credit or debit card payments for camping and entrance fees.

That's because the park collected $22,000 in cash last year but officials said it cost them over $40,000 to process.

Those costs included an armored car contract to transport cash and park rangers' time counting money and processing paperwork.

Park officials said by going cashless, that money can be used to clean public restrooms, lead school field trips, host distance learning classrooms sessions, provide emergency medical services, and repair flood damage at Scotty's Castle.

The park said entrance purchases can be bought ahead of time online or at park visitor centers.

The entrance fee is $30 per vehicle.