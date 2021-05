LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Tuesday, take a closer look at Scotty's Castle in Death Valley National Park.

The National Park Service posted more than 500 photos of the historic building here.

The new gallery includes snapshots of the construction in the 1920s.

The NPS says volunteers spent more than 3,000 hours to make this possible.

Scotty's Castle is currently closed as it undergoes repairs from a flood and a fire.

The NPS plans to reopen the site in 2023.