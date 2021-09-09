Roads reopen following deadly crash near Flamingo, Lindell in west Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities are investigating a deadly crash on the west side of the Las Vegas valley.

According to police, a Toyota tried to make a left turn on Flamingo Road at Lindell Road shortly before 10:50 a.m. The vehicle crossed into the path of a Nissan entering the intersection at the same time.

The light was green and police say impairment is not suspected, however, they do believe speed was a factor in the crash.

The driver of the Toyota, an unidentified 78-year-old, was not wearing a seat belt, police say.

They were thrown from the vehicle and transported to University Medical Center Trauma with critical injuries where they were later pronounced dead. Their identity and cause of death will be released by the coroner's office.

The 22-year-old driver of the Nissan sustained minor injuries, according to police. They were also transported to UMC Trauma.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Hours-long road closures were in effect following the crash. As of 5 p.m., all lanes are back open.

The driver's death marks the 92nd traffic-related death in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's jurisdiction for 2021.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

