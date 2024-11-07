Daylight Saving Time ends: How to make a smooth adjustment to the shift

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As Daylight Saving Time comes to an end, Nevada residents are experiencing brighter mornings and earlier sunsets.

While it's only a one-hour difference, Las Vegas-based psychologist and therapist Dr. Julie Robinson says that shift can have notable effects on daily routines and mood.

“It does affect our natural rhythm; our circadian rhythms are impacted, even by that one-hour change,” Robinson said. “It can cause us to feel frustrated, irritable, anxious, and just feel off without really knowing why.”

Robinson explains that this period of transition can be stressful for both children and adults. The early darkness in the evenings may increase feelings of fatigue, while the shift in daylight hours can leave many people feeling sluggish.

For those looking to adjust, Robinson recommends simulating sunlight indoors.

“You can use a light that you can buy on Amazon, which will simulate sunlight. Psychologically, you’ll feel like you’re experiencing the sun,” she said. “Another way you can help yourself is by getting extra sleep—tend to whatever your body needs to keep in line with your natural rhythm.”

Along with using light therapy, Robinson suggests taking time to practice self-care and patience. Seasonal transitions, especially as the holidays approach, can add stress to an already challenging adjustment.

“There’s a lot going on,” she added. “With this additional change, you or your child may feel irritable, frustrated, or cranky without realizing why. Be kind to yourself.”

Here are a few more tips:



Gradual adjustments: Try going to bed 10 to 15 minutes earlier each night to align with the new time more gradually.

Get outside: Exposure to natural sunlight, even in the cooler months, can help regulate your internal clock.

Limit caffeine and alcohol: Reducing these stimulants, especially in the evening, can improve sleep quality and ease the shift.

Keep a routine: Establishing a consistent bedtime and wake-up time can help you feel more balanced during the transition.

Experts say patience and awareness are key. With a few adjustments and self-compassion, many find that the impact of the time change is short-lived.