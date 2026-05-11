'Day without childcare': Nevada joins national campaign pushing for universal childcare policy

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Thousands of childcare providers and parents across the country are closing their doors Monday as part of a national awareness campaign.

Community Change, a national nonprofit organization, has organized nearly 75 events across 28 states — including Nevada — as part of its 2026 "Day Without Childcare" campaign.

The effort is aimed at urging policymakers to adopt a universal childcare policy to ease the financial burden on families and providers.

The fifth annual event follows what the organization says was the largest one-day work stoppage in childcare organizing history last year.

Community Change says affordability has long been a significant factor in childcare access, but rising costs across the economy have made it even more difficult for both parents and providers.

Meredith Loomis-Quinlan, Economic Justice Campaign Manager for Community Change, said the campaign is meant to illustrate just how critical — and strained — the childcare system has become.

"So, for some folks, they're saying, imagine a day without childcare. Imagine what our lives would be like without this. We cannot hold on any longer. This has been too tough," she said.

Loomis-Quinlan said the financial pressure is being felt on every side of the childcare equation.

"You've got these high, high costs of everything for families. They can't pay anymore, but then most childcare providers aren't making that much of take-home pay after covering all the other costs in their programs. So, we're really feeling the pinch on all sides," she said. "We need solutions."

Two "Day Without Childcare" events are scheduled in the Las Vegas area Monday.

The first will be held at the Children's Cabinet in Henderson from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The second is at Dee's Play and Learn Christian Academy from 3:30 to 5 p.m.

If you are in need of childcare resources, CLICK HERE to find help.

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