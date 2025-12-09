Dangerous fungus threatening bat populations discovered in Nevada for first time

A dangerous fungus that causes white-nose syndrome in bats has been detected in Nevada for the first time, marking a significant development in the spread of a pathogen that has killed millions of bats across North America.

The Nevada Department of Wildlife confirmed the fungus was found on a California leaf-nosed bat at Lake Mead. While the bat showed no signs of the disease itself, the presence of the fungus represents a new threat to the state's bat populations.

Nevada had been one of the last states without a confirmed case of the white-nose syndrome fungus until this discovery.

The fungus causes white-nose syndrome, a devastating disease that has decimated bat populations throughout the continent. The syndrome gets its name from the white fungus that appears on the muzzles and wings of infected bats.

Authorities are urging the public to avoid abandoned mines both for safety reasons and to help prevent the spread of the fungus. Officials continue monitoring and protecting bat habitats as they work to understand and contain this threat.

