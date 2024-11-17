Culinary Union on strike at Virgin Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Culinary Union is on strike at Virgin Las Vegas since Friday, Nov.15.

700 hospitality workers are pushing to win a new five-year union contract. There will be 24/7 picket lines around the property.

"The contract at Virgin Las Vegas expired on June 1, 2023 and workers are fighting for a new contract that secures a better future for their families, that’s why the Culinary Union has called for a strike at the Virgin Las Vegas on Friday, November 15th and urges Las Vegas locals and customers to not cross the strike line in solidarity with the workers.”

Ted Pappageorge, Secretary-Treasurer for the Culinary Union

Union workers are asking tourists and the community not to cross the strike lines at the Virgin Las Vegas.

💪🏽 No contract? NO PEACE! Hundreds of @VirginHotelsLV hospitality workers walked out on strike on Friday. In solidarity with the workers, DON'T cross the strike line, choose union accommodation instead! #ContractNOW #OneJobShouldBeEnough pic.twitter.com/XXvyeAoDOR — Culinary Union (@Culinary226) November 17, 2024

The Culinary Union is asking for:



Wage increases

Reduced workload

Safety protections for all classifications

Strengthening existing tech protections

protecting union jobs and benefits.

This is the first time in 22 years that the Culinary Union has taken workers on an open-ended strike.

The Virgin Hotels Las Vegas released this statement: