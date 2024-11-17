Culinary Union on strike at Virgin Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Culinary Union is on strike at Virgin Las Vegas since Friday, Nov.15.
700 hospitality workers are pushing to win a new five-year union contract. There will be 24/7 picket lines around the property.
"The contract at Virgin Las Vegas expired on June 1, 2023 and workers are fighting for a new contract that secures a better future for their families, that’s why the Culinary Union has called for a strike at the Virgin Las Vegas on Friday, November 15th and urges Las Vegas locals and customers to not cross the strike line in solidarity with the workers.”
Union workers are asking tourists and the community not to cross the strike lines at the Virgin Las Vegas.
💪🏽 No contract? NO PEACE! Hundreds of @VirginHotelsLV hospitality workers walked out on strike on Friday. In solidarity with the workers, DON'T cross the strike line, choose union accommodation instead! #ContractNOW #OneJobShouldBeEnough pic.twitter.com/XXvyeAoDOR
— Culinary Union (@Culinary226) November 17, 2024
The Culinary Union is asking for:
- Wage increases
- Reduced workload
- Safety protections for all classifications
- Strengthening existing tech protections
- protecting union jobs and benefits.
This is the first time in 22 years that the Culinary Union has taken workers on an open-ended strike.
The Virgin Hotels Las Vegas released this statement:
On November 15, day one of the Culinary Workers Union 226 (Culinary Union) strike, more than 350 individuals lined up to apply to fill any shortages resulting from the strike. Today, on day two of the strike, 310 people showed up to apply.
Applicants included a mix of those seeking temporary employment, and contract workers from various agencies. We were overwhelmed with interest and, unfortunately, had to turn away 100 people.
Many of the individuals applying to work with Virgin Hotels Las Vegas had been laid off by other properties following their acceptance of the Culinary Union’s economically unsustainable contract.
Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is grateful for the dedication and professionalism of all team members, and to all new applicants for their support.
The entire Virgin Hotels Las Vegas team is ready to provide the exceptional guest experience we are known for.
Virgin Hotels Las Vegas remains focused on reaching a reasonable agreement that benefits all 1,710 team members. We urge the Culinary Union to let their members vote on our proposal.