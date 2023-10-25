Culinary Union members expect arrests at rally, civil disobedience actions on Las Vegas Strip Wednesday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Culinary Workers Union members will disrupt the Las Vegas Strip on Wednesday as negotiations remain tense between the union representing tens of thousands of workers and three of the largest companies in Vegas hospitality.

The acts will comprise of two parts: a rally off Flamingo Road and Las Vegas Boulevard, and 75 workers participating in a civil disobedience action in the middle of the Las Vegas Strip. Both aim to flex strength as workers push for a new 5-year union contract.

"We've been bargaining for over six months. We're being patient, but our patience is ending, so we want to get moving," said Secretary-treasurer Ted Pappageorge. "We want a contract; we want to avoid a strike."

A strike deadline has not been set as negotiations continue, though a spokesperson for the union said if one is set that it is expected to be before the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix in November.

The acts come between negotiation talks which will be ongoing this week. Union leaders met with MGM Resorts Monday, are meeting with Caesars Entertainment Friday, and will head to talks with Wynn Resorts on Monday, October 30.

TIMING