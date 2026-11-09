CSN adds advanced programs to address job market demand for skilled trades

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you're looking for a career change, numbers from DETR show consistent annual growth when it comes to jobs in trade, construction and manufacturing in Las Vegas. To help maintain that growth, the College of Southern Nevada has partnered with the City of Henderson to add three advanced manufacturing programs at the school's Center of Excellence.

"Our programs have both theory and hands-on experience, and they can learn about troubleshooting and many of the basic elements that are involved in manufacturing that we teach here," said instructor Steve Benjamin.

The new program, Benjamin says, will help students take those skills into their future careers.

WATCH | Reporter Anyssa Bohanan speaks with instructors and graduates of the advanced manufacturing program

New CSN programs provide hands-on, advanced manufacturing training

Norbi Ruiz Rergis recently went through the 16-week program herself and is now a career coach at the school.

"It was really good, because it's not only job-specific skills that they are providing to us, also some soft skills and credentials," said Ruiz Rergis. "So, for example, we have one week training of OSHA, so safety and health. So I got the OSHA 10 card, and we also have the work keys, the national career readiness. So I have a certificate, additional credential for me, and it's a good pay, I would say."

If you're interested in participating in the new program, you can find more information on CSN's website here.