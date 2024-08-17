'Critical space crisis': Animal Foundation urging public to foster pets as capacity soars

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Animal Foundation is calling on the public to help in fostering or adopting a dog this summer as their capacity reaches a critical amount.

The Foundation said they took in 160 animals on Thursday and 106 on Friday. In addition to the animals they already had, the shelter said these intakes put them at 488 dogs as of Saturday morning.

The shelter said individuals interested in fostering a dog can visit them now through Sunday, Aug. 18, to help with their capacity.

You can apply to foster a dog ahead of visiting at this link here.

And if you can't adopt or foster, the Animal Foundation said there's still plenty of ways to help through donations or volunteering your time. More information can be found over at their website at www.AnimalFoundation.com.