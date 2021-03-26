Menu

Woman suspected of murder after telling police husband shot himself

A woman is accused by Las Vegas police of killing her husband.
Posted at 11:05 PM, Mar 25, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A woman is accused by Las Vegas police of killing her husband.

On Monday night officers say they arrived at an apartment complex near Twain Avenue and El Capitan Way and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene. His identity and an official cause of death will be released by the coroner's office.

Police say his wife, Emily Ikuta, initially told officers her husband shot himself.

Through an investigation, detectives ruled out suicide and arrested Ikuta. She now faces a murder charge.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 702-828-3521 or send an email to homicide@lvmpd.com.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555submit a tip online at crimestoppersofnv.com.

The area near the apartment complex:

