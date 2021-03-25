Nevada inmate arrested for homicide after walking away from camp

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A minimum-security inmate who walked away from the Stewart Conservation Camp near Carson City has been arrested for a homicide in California.

Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says it received a call around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday for a welfare check.

When they arrived at the individual’s apartment, they found a man who was unknown to the family.

When they attempted to detain the man, he began fighting with them. Once he was detained, the sheriff’s deputies entered the apartment and found a deceased male.

34-year-old Jonathan Collin Autry was serving 24 to 60 months in the Nevada Department of Corrections for 2 counts of obtaining money under false pretenses, 1 count of fraudulent use of a credit card and 1 count of making counterfeit money.

The name of the deceased has not been released at this time.

Detectives are asking anyone with information relating to this incident, to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (916) 874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP. Tip information may also be left anonymously at www.sacsheriff.com or by calling (916) 874-TIPS (8477)

