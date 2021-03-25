Vegas PD: 30-year-old charged with sex assault, seeking additional victims

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police say they have arrested a sexual assault suspect this month and are currently looking for any further victims.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reports 30-year-old Jakarr Dudley was taken into custody on March 24. He is facing several charges that include sexual assault with a deadly weapon and kidnapping.

Detectives also say they believe there may be additional victims who have not come forward involving Dudley.

Anyone who has been impacted in such situations or has further information on Dudley was urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or the LVMPD Sexual Assault Section at 702-828-3421.