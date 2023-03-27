Woman sentenced after stealing RTC bus

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A woman has been sentenced for stealing a Regional Transportation Commission bus.

Back in January, police said Brandy Lackey stole the bus near Durango and Blue Diamond Road.

After a brief chase, officers said the bus was stopped near Blue Diamond and Fort Apache Road where she was taken into custody.

On Monday, a judge found Lackey guilty on two charges including attempted grand larceny.

She sentenced Lackey to 19 to 48 months in jail with a suspended sentence with probation not to exceed two years.

Conditions of her probation include no alcohol, completing a mental health course, and taking all prescribed medications.

The judge said Lackey will remain in custody until she is seen by a mental health court,.

That court date was scheduled for April 11.