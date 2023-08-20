Woman died near east valley homeless encampment after argument, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating an argument that led to a shooting Saturday night.

LVMPD's dispatch received a report of a shooting in the 5700 block of Ruby Creek Drive around 9:43 p.m. This is near E. Sahara Avenue and Nellis Boulevard.

Officers on scene said they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound near a homeless encampment. Medical arrived and pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

Police investigation revealed that the woman was arguing with the shooting suspect.

"This is an ongoing investigation," police said. "The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office."

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged by police to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.