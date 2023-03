LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A woman has been arrested after a woman was found shot to death at a central Las Vegas apartment complex.

This happened on February 26 near East Twain and University Center Drive.

Investigators said 40-year-old Sakoya James was taken into custody on Friday and is facing open murder and conspiracy to commit murder charges.

She was booked into the Clark County Detention Center and her first court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday.