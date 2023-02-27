Woman shot to death at central Las Vegas apartment complex

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A woman's killing is under investigation Monday after she was found shot to death at a central Las Vegas apartment complex.

Officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department were called to the scene, near Twain Avenue and University Center Drive, just after 10 p.m. on Sunday, a public information officer for the department says.

Police found an adult female suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Responding medical personnel pronounced her deceased at the scene, officials said.

As of this report, police had not released information about any potential suspects in the killing.

This happened about five hours after a man was fatally stabbed on a bus just a few blocks away, near Paradise and Desert Inn roads. A suspect in that killing was jailed on Monday, police said.

Anyone with information that could aid these investigations is asked to contact LVMPD's Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or email homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.