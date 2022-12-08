Woman arrested for open murder is second suspect in death of man found in barrel

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A woman is under arrest for open murder after the discovery of a body in a barrel in southeast Las Vegas late last month.

Angelica Hudson, 30, is the second suspect arrested in connection with the death of Rene Enriquez Jr. Ryan Clint Bentley was arrested shortly after the remains were discovered on Nov. 29.

Hudson was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Wednesday and held for open murder with a deadly weapon, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced.

Investigators believe Enriquez died from a gunshot wound, according to court documents obtained by KTNV. In those documents, prosecutors alleged he was killed in late October, about a month before his body was discovered in the area of Palm Street and East Quail Avenue.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.