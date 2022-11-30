Discovery of human remains in barrel leads to Las Vegas man's arrest for murder

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 43-year-old man is under arrest for murder after the discovery of human remains in a barrel in the southeast Las Vegas valley.

Officers responded to the area of Palm Street and East Quail Avenue at 1:18 p.m. on Tuesday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene after officer confirmed the discovery of human remains. Police believe the victim was reported missing on Nov. 3.

"After the discovery of the remains, detectives quickly identified 43-year-old Ryan Bentley as a suspect in the victim's death," police said.

Bentley was taken into custody at 8:36 p.m. on Tuesday and booked into Clark County Detention Center for open murder with the use of a deadly weapon.

The victim had not been publicly identified as of this report.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.