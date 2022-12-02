Man found dead in barrel a month after investigators believe he was killed

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man whose remains were found in a barrel in southeast Las Vegas this week has been identified.

Investigators believe 39-year-old Rene Enriquez Jr. was killed at least a month before his body was found, according to court documents obtained by KTNV.

Ryan Clint Bentley, 43, was arrested for murder on Tuesday, hours after police discovered the body. Enriquez Jr.'s remains were found inside a barrel in the area of Palm Street and Quail Avenue in the southeast Las Vegas valley, police said previously.

PREVIOUS: Discovery of human remains in barrel leads to Las Vegas man's arrest for murder

Information from court documents indicates investigators believe Enriquez Jr. was shot on Oct. 28. His cause of death was officially undetermined, a Clark County public information officer told KTNV on Friday.

Bentley is charged with murder with the use of a deadly weapon.

Anyone with any information about this case is urged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.