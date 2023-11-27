Woman arrested, accused of making fake F1 Las Vegas credentials

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A woman is facing theft charges after being accused of making fake Formula 1 credentials to get into the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

According to an arrest report, a woman was detained on Nov. 18 at 9 p.m. by F1 security, who then contacted the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. F1 security told Las Vegas police that she was being detained for having fraudulent passes.

The report states she had a Paddock Club pass, which was valued at $15,000 as well as a VIP Paddock team pass, which was valued at $35,000. Those passes are exclusive to each team. According to investigators, people who illegally get those passes would have access to secure areas only used for teams, which could "create safety risks and potential for threat".

According to the report, investigators couldn't confirm the 43-year-old's identity. However, the report shows she lives in Beverley Hills, California and police said she also provided an Israel passport. She was then taken and booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

Court records identified her as Michal Erel and also states she has been released from custody. Her next hearing is scheduled for May 8.

During the Las Vegas Grand Prix, Southern Nevada law enforcement officers were briefed about previous issues that F1 had with organized crime groups stealing items, pickpocketing, and robbing people attending the event. The report states that at the Miami and Austin events, group of eight to 30 people worked together to distract attendees and rob them. At the Miami event, the group stole more than $1 million worth of items, according to police.

As of Monday afternoon, it's unclear if Erel was affiliated with the group.