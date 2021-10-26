Watch
Wife accused of dismembering man's body, collecting benefits

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A 69-year-old Las Vegas woman is accused of defrauding the Social Security Administration of over $120,000 after she allegedly dismembered her dead husband’s body and threw his remains in the trash.

A criminal complaint alleges Nancy Shedleski continued to deposit her husband’s retirement benefits after his 2015 death.

The complaint says Social Security officials didn't know anything was wrong until they received a tip in 2019 that the husband had disappeared.

The complaint charged Shedleski with theft of government money.

There was no indication of what caused the husband's death. Shedleski’s lawyer didn't respond to a request for comment on her client's behalf.

