Welfare check leads Las Vegas police to discover dead body inside apartment

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A welfare check conducted by Las Vegas police on Friday has led to the discovery of a body in an apartment.

At approximately 12:21 p.m., LVMPD officers responded to an apartment in the 1100 block of Blankenship Avenue for a report of a dead body. Arriving officers and medical personnel located the body of an adult male and confirmed he was deceased. Evidence in the room indicated foul play was involved and homicide detectives were notified.

Detectives learned the victim had not been seen for some time. A property maintenance worker was conducting a welfare check at the apartment when he discovered the victim and notified the police. Police say this is an ongoing investigation.

The identification of the victim and the cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.