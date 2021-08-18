WANTED: Las Vegas police looking person who committed armed robbery

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On July 13 at about 2:12 a.m., Las Vegas police say a man committed an armed robbery at a business located near Lake Mead Boulevard and Mount Hood Street.

Police describe him as being 5-foot-11 to 6-foot tall with a thin build, wearing a white hat, black mask, blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Unit at (702) 828-3591.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.