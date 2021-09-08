WANTED: Las Vegas police looking for pair who left several stores without paying

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police say on multiple days a man and woman entered into two different Las Vegas businesses and selected high-value merchandise and left the stores without paying.

The man is described as 45-55 years old, approximately 5 foot 10, and 190-220 lbs.

The woman is described as 45-50 years old, 5-foot-1 to 5-foot-3, and about 110 lbs.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591 or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.