WANTED: Las Vegas police looking for man they say stabbed security guard

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are looking for Joseph Warren Cunningham, who they say was committing a petty theft when he stabbed a security guard who stopped him.

Police say the incident took place on Oct. 24 at about 7:20 p.m. and after he stabbed the guard he ran away from the scene.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is looking for any information in regard to his current location.

He is described as a Black male adult, 24 years old, 5-foot-10, 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black beanie, red zip-up hoodie and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is urged to call the LVMPD Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.